Presented by Winter Wildlands Alliance, the Backcountry Film Festival celebrates the spirit of human-powered adventure — through stories that connect us to wild places, to each other, and to the movement to keep winter wild.

Come early for the pre-film party featuring giveaways, live music, a chance to win a trip to ICELAND, SnowSchool games, drinks, snacks, and more. All proceeds support Winter Wildlands Alliance, a nonprofit organization working to empower and inspire people to protect America's wild snowscapes.

Grab your backcountry buddies and your tickets, and get ready to celebrate winter! Adventure, deep powder, and storytelling await.