Bad Art Night (Adults)
Bad Art Night (Adults)
Bad Art Night: Adult Edition
Wednesday, July 1st, 5:30-7:00pm
No artistic skills? No problem! Actually, in this event, competitors will be encouraged to create absolutely terrible tacky works of "Art". After creating, we will hold a badly put-together gallery show where we will vote on the WORST one. The winner will receive a trophy and the accolades of being the Best Bad Artist around!
Registration required.
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com