Friday, November 27, 2026 | 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 28, 2026 | 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Experience the magic of Ballet Idaho’s The Nutcracker: In a Nutshell live on stage in Caldwell! Delight in the playful charm of the mischievous mice, the magical transformation of the Nutcracker Prince, and Clara’s dreamlike journey to the Land of Sweets. Local children perform alongside Ballet Idaho’s professional dancers in this cherished holiday tradition that has enchanted audiences for generations.

This special ninety-minute version features the most beloved moments of the classic ballet - all the wonder in a perfectly sized performance that’s ideal for all ages!

Make it a merry holiday adventure by adding Clara’s Tea Party… complete with festive crafts, face painting, sweet treats, and a chance to meet the dancers!

Dancer pictured is Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin. Photo by Quinn Wharton.

