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Ballet Idaho's Westward

Ballet Idaho's Westward

Four distinct ballets bring the grit, independence, restless dreaming, and enduring hope of the American spirit to life.

Ballet Idaho opens its 54th season with Westward, a bold and evocative collection of works inspired by the essence and emotional landscape of the American West. Rich with Americana, artistry, and sweeping movement, Westward explores the hopefulness, rugged individuality, ambition, and restless dreaming that shaped the frontier and continues to shape the American imagination today.

The program features:

Square Dance choreographed by George Balanchine
A brilliant fusion of classical ballet and the rhythmic energy of American folk tradition, set to music by Vivaldi and Corelli.

The Man In Black choreographed by James Kudelka
Returning to the Ballet Idaho stage, this powerful contemporary work channels the unmistakable grit, poetry, and soul of Johnny Cash.

Undertow choreographed by Dana Genshaft
Created in partnership with the Hemingway House artist residency in Ketchum, Idaho, Undertow draws inspiration from the life and work of Ernest Hemingway, capturing both the beauty and loneliness of the western landscape.

Appalachian Spring choreographed by Garrett Anderson & Anne Mueller
Ballet Idaho’s celebrated tribute to resilience, optimism, and the enduring promise of new beginnings, set to Aaron Copland’s iconic score.

Performance Dates
Friday, October 23 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, October 24 at 2:00 PM
Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 PM
Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 PM

Location
Boise State University SPEC
1800 W University Dr
Boise, ID 83706

Tickets: https://balletidaho.org/performance/westward/

Dancers pictured are principals Ashley Baker and Corey Bourbonniere. Photography by Quinn Wharton.

Boise State University Special Event Center
$39-$55
02:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ballet Idaho
(208) 343-0556
ewestfall@balletidaho.org
https://balletidaho.org/

Artist Group Info

Garrett Anderson
ganderson@balletidaho.org
balletidaho.org
Boise State University Special Event Center
1800 W University Drive
Boise, Idaho 83706
8123227740
cynthiamiler@boisestate.edu
www.bosiestate.edu/media-dept