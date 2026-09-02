Ballet Idaho's Westward

Four distinct ballets bring the grit, independence, restless dreaming, and enduring hope of the American spirit to life.

Ballet Idaho opens its 54th season with Westward, a bold and evocative collection of works inspired by the essence and emotional landscape of the American West. Rich with Americana, artistry, and sweeping movement, Westward explores the hopefulness, rugged individuality, ambition, and restless dreaming that shaped the frontier and continues to shape the American imagination today.

The program features:

Square Dance choreographed by George Balanchine

A brilliant fusion of classical ballet and the rhythmic energy of American folk tradition, set to music by Vivaldi and Corelli.

The Man In Black choreographed by James Kudelka

Returning to the Ballet Idaho stage, this powerful contemporary work channels the unmistakable grit, poetry, and soul of Johnny Cash.

Undertow choreographed by Dana Genshaft

Created in partnership with the Hemingway House artist residency in Ketchum, Idaho, Undertow draws inspiration from the life and work of Ernest Hemingway, capturing both the beauty and loneliness of the western landscape.

Appalachian Spring choreographed by Garrett Anderson & Anne Mueller

Ballet Idaho’s celebrated tribute to resilience, optimism, and the enduring promise of new beginnings, set to Aaron Copland’s iconic score.

Performance Dates

Friday, October 23 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 PM

Location

Boise State University SPEC

1800 W University Dr

Boise, ID 83706

Tickets: https://balletidaho.org/performance/westward/

Dancers pictured are principals Ashley Baker and Corey Bourbonniere. Photography by Quinn Wharton.