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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th

From June 6-7th, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Boise cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including the Boise Art Museum.

Boise Art Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bank of America
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Boise Art Museum
670 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-8330
http://www.boiseartmuseum.org/