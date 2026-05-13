Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th
Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission June 6th and 7th
From June 6-7th, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Boise cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including the Boise Art Museum.
Boise Art Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Bank of America
Boise Art Museum
670 Julia Davis DrBoise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-8330