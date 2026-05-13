Bee Festival at the Flamingo Flower Farm
Bee Festival at the Flamingo Flower Farm
Expect all-day flower picking, live music, local makers, and food and drink trucks throughout the day. This year’s opening day is bee-inspired—celebrating pollinators, blooms, and all things delightfully buzzy.
Bring your friends, your family, and your pup—everyone’s welcome.
Franz Witte Garden Center
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Franz Witte Garden Center
2088530808
grace.p@franzwitte.com
Artist Group Info
grace.p@franzwitte.com
Franz Witte Garden Center
20005 11th Ave NNampa, Idaho 83687
208-853-0808
ben.r@franzwitte.com