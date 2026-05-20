Bee Festival at the Flower Farm
Bee Festival at the Flower Farm
Mark your calendar and plan to join us for the Bee Festival! This will be our second season's opening day at Flamingo Flower Farm! We're kicking off this season with a full day of flowers, music, food, an d summer fun-set against the beautiful garden-center backdrop at Franz Witte.
Franz Witte Garden Center
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Franz Witte Garden Center
20005 11th Ave NNampa, Idaho 83687
208-853-0808
ben.r@franzwitte.com