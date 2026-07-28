Beer Release Party: WALK OFF AMERICAN WHEAT
Beer Release Party: WALK OFF AMERICAN WHEAT
The official Walk Off Wheat beer release party!
This is assistant brewer Ethan’s first solo recipe for Boise Brewing and we couldn’t be more excited!
ABOUT THE BEER
Brewed with 50% malted wheat to create a bready, wheat flavor with notes of light biscuit. Amarillo hops provide orange notes. A smooth, easy drinker at 5.5% ABV and 16 IBU.
WHAT TO WEAR
Ethan is a big baseball fan, thus the name Walk Off. Wear your favorite baseball team swag for $1.00 off Walk Off Wheat pints all night!
Boise Brewing
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Boise Brewing
208-342-7655
marketing@boisebrewing.com
Artist Group Info
marketing@boisebrewing.com