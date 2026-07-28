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Beer Release Party: WALK OFF AMERICAN WHEAT

Beer Release Party: WALK OFF AMERICAN WHEAT

The official Walk Off Wheat beer release party!

This is assistant brewer Ethan’s first solo recipe for Boise Brewing and we couldn’t be more excited!

ABOUT THE BEER
Brewed with 50% malted wheat to create a bready, wheat flavor with notes of light biscuit. Amarillo hops provide orange notes. A smooth, easy drinker at 5.5% ABV and 16 IBU.

WHAT TO WEAR
Ethan is a big baseball fan, thus the name Walk Off. Wear your favorite baseball team swag for $1.00 off Walk Off Wheat pints all night!

Boise Brewing
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Brewing
208-342-7655
marketing@boisebrewing.com
BoiseBrewing.com

Artist Group Info

marketing@boisebrewing.com
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-342-7655
info@boisebrewing.com
boisebrewing.com