Beer Release Party: WALK OFF AMERICAN WHEAT

The official Walk Off Wheat beer release party!

This is assistant brewer Ethan’s first solo recipe for Boise Brewing and we couldn’t be more excited!

ABOUT THE BEER

Brewed with 50% malted wheat to create a bready, wheat flavor with notes of light biscuit. Amarillo hops provide orange notes. A smooth, easy drinker at 5.5% ABV and 16 IBU.

WHAT TO WEAR

Ethan is a big baseball fan, thus the name Walk Off. Wear your favorite baseball team swag for $1.00 off Walk Off Wheat pints all night!