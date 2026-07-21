Big Cat Day at Zoo Boise
Big Cat Day at Zoo Boise
Halfway between International Tiger Day and World Lion Day, we’re celebrating both of our biggest cats at Zoo Boise. Two lions AND a tiger... oh my!
Watch these cats receive enrichment, learn all about their species, make special arts & crafts, chat with a zookeeper, and more!
Sponsored by Goldenwest Credit Union and St. Luke's Health Plan.
Included with regular zoo admission.
Zoo Boise
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Zoo Boise