"Big Irish Jay" Hollingsworth - Stand-Up Comedy, Oct 8, 9 & 10

Three nights of stand-up with "Big Irish Jay" Hollingsworth: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 8, 9 and 10. Doors at 6 PM, show at 7 PM every night.

Jay is a Pacific Northwest native who cut his teeth on the comedy stages of Boston. You may know him from All Def or Amazon's Laugh After Dark, or from one of his clips with more than 150 million views online. He's been a guest on podcasts like Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude, Fitzdog Radio and Doug Loves Movies, and he won the March Comedy Madness Competition. Fair warning: his style has been called "charmingly brutal."

Opening is Justin Tietjen, a Las Vegas favorite who was born with muscular dystrophy and turns doctor visits, dating and grocery shopping into some of the funniest material you'll hear all year.

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown. 18+. Two-drink minimum, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.