Bike to Work Day

It’s Bike to Work (and everywhere) Day in Boise! Join fellow community members on Friday, May 15th to celebrate bicycling to work and beyond! Local organizations and businesses are hosting morning stations, afternoon celebrations, and other supportive activities to thank you for choosing to ride.

THE SCHEDULE AT-A-GLANCE

MORNING STATIONS | 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM | Fuel your commute with free coffee, snacks, and other fun giveaways at morning stations hosted by local organizations around town.

LOCAL BUSINESS PERKS | Ride your bike to participating businesses during the day and receive great deals!

AFTERNOON CELEBRATIONS | Enjoy "Bike from Work" celebrations beginning at 4:00 p.m.!

Find the full map and complete details at: www.citycyclingguide.com/biketoworkday

