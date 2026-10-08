Blockbuster AfterDark Comedy Show

BLOCKBUSTER: AFTER DARK is a completely improvised spooky movie where YOU help create the story. A mysterious old house? A creature in the woods? A town with a very strange secret? You give us the ingredients, and our Bread and Butter cast creates an entire movie live on stage-with heroes, villains, plot twists, ridiculous special effects, and absolutely no idea how it's going to end. Think spooky adventure, supernatural comedy, and the movies you loved renting on a Friday night-all made up right before your eyes.

One night. One movie. No script.

Always clean, however this show is recommended for ages 10+.

URLs:

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3864389-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3864389-3?pid=11495

Prices:

Online: USD 16.00,

Door: USD 20.00,

Kids (5-12yr): USD 6.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday October 17, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States