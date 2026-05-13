BOI-lesque: A Masculine Cabaret Experience

Put on your fancy clothes and join us Saturday, May 23 for a night out you won't forget!

BOI-lesque: A Cabaret Experience features masculine-focused acts of all kinds, including burlesque, drag, and variety, and you'll want to throw all your money at these performers.

This event features performers from 5 different states in addition to a stellar cast of Boise artists that are sure to entice, enthrall, and entertain!

Pre-sale tickets available now! $15 in advance, $20 at the door, with VIP options available

https://square.link/u/NiDd9uSZ

Doors 7 | Show 8

Balcony Club, Boise, Idaho