BOI-lesque: A Masculine Cabaret Experience
BOI-lesque: A Masculine Cabaret Experience
Put on your fancy clothes and join us Saturday, May 23 for a night out you won't forget!
BOI-lesque: A Cabaret Experience features masculine-focused acts of all kinds, including burlesque, drag, and variety, and you'll want to throw all your money at these performers.
This event features performers from 5 different states in addition to a stellar cast of Boise artists that are sure to entice, enthrall, and entertain!
Pre-sale tickets available now! $15 in advance, $20 at the door, with VIP options available
https://square.link/u/NiDd9uSZ
Doors 7 | Show 8
Balcony Club, Boise, Idaho
The Balcony Club
$15 advance $20 door
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com