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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

BOI-lesque: A Masculine Cabaret Experience

BOI-lesque: A Masculine Cabaret Experience

Put on your fancy clothes and join us Saturday, May 23 for a night out you won't forget!

BOI-lesque: A Cabaret Experience features masculine-focused acts of all kinds, including burlesque, drag, and variety, and you'll want to throw all your money at these performers.

This event features performers from 5 different states in addition to a stellar cast of Boise artists that are sure to entice, enthrall, and entertain!

Pre-sale tickets available now! $15 in advance, $20 at the door, with VIP options available

https://square.link/u/NiDd9uSZ

Doors 7 | Show 8
Balcony Club, Boise, Idaho

The Balcony Club
$15 advance $20 door
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com
https://aidenantares.square.site

Artist Group Info

Aiden Antares
therealaidenantares@gmail.com
https://aidenantares.square.site
The Balcony Club
150 N 8th St #226
Boise, Idaho 83702
2089853426
https://www.thebalconyclub.com/