Boise Art Class: Learn to Paint!

LEARN TO PAINT & UNLOCK YOUR CREATIVITY:

Let’s paint sunflowers! If you’ve been craving a fun, supportive space to learn acrylic painting - this class is for you!

This 3-session class will teach you beginner to intermediate acrylic painting techniques. You will also learn to add in collage elements and help you unlock your own creative intuitive style.

We will be painting sunflowers and adding in fun vintage papers of women. You will walk away with a 16” x 16” finished piece of art and the confidence to keep creating beyond class!

