© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Boise Art Class: Learn to Paint!

Boise Art Class: Learn to Paint!

LEARN TO PAINT & UNLOCK YOUR CREATIVITY:

Let’s paint sunflowers! If you’ve been craving a fun, supportive space to learn acrylic painting - this class is for you!

This 3-session class will teach you beginner to intermediate acrylic painting techniques. You will also learn to add in collage elements and help you unlock your own creative intuitive style.

We will be painting sunflowers and adding in fun vintage papers of women. You will walk away with a 16” x 16” finished piece of art and the confidence to keep creating beyond class!

Art Source Gallery
$125
06:30 AM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Art Source Gallery

Artist Group Info

Danica Factor
danica@danicafactorart.com
https://www.danicafactorart.com
Art Source Gallery
1015 W Main St
Boise, Idaho 83702