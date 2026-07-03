Boise Bar Walk - 10+ participating bars - Downtown Boise - Saturday Aug 15th

SPECIAL EVENT: BOISE BAR WALK

----------- SATURDAY, AUGUST 15th ---------------

Rally a group of friends, grab your Bar Walk map and explore Boise!

Drink, support and celebrate downtown Boise's best bars during the Boise Bar Walk

Each participating venue will have featured drink specials and highlights. Enjoy live music, roof top patios, and DJ's and dancing as you bounce from bar to bar with friends.

All proceeds from this year's Boise Bar Walk will benefit Idaho Big Brothers and Big Sisters program

Have a drink, explore downtown Boise and support a great cause!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

10+ participating downtown Boise bars, breweries and pubs

Exclusive drink speicals at each stop

Free weclome shot tickets to redeem at select venues

Free enty / no cover charge at each venue

Bar Walk wristband and map to all participating bars, lounges and nightclubs

------------- CHECK IN LOCATION AND PRE PARTY ------------------

Check In @ Hap Hap Lounge 6pm - 9pm

Pre-party and social includes:

- Exclusive drink specials

- Free swag and handouts

- Pre bar walk social and meet and greet

At check in pick up your bar walk maps, lanyard and drink coupons before setting off to visit multiple Boise Bar Walk parties!

--------------- THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT! ----------------

All profits from each ticket purchase benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program of Idaho - More information can be found at: https://bbbsidaho.org/

JOIN US FOR AN AMAZING NIGHT OUT IN DOWNTOWN BOISE!

Date and Time: Sat, 15 Aug 2026 18:00 - Sun, 16 Aug 2026 02:00

Venue details: Hap Hap Lounge, 722 West Broad Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States