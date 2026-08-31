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Boise Central Labor Council Annual Picnic

Boise Central Labor Council Annual Picnic

Labor Day is more than a day off. It's a chance to celebrate the workers who built this country and the unions that keep fighting for fair wages, safe workplaces, and dignity on the job, every single day. Whether you're already a union member or just curious about what organized labor does in our community, you're invited.

Join the Boise Central Labor Council for our Annual Picnic on September 7th at 12pm, at Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park (500 S Walnut St, Boise). Expect classic picnic fare, cold beer, and a chance to meet local unions who'll be on hand to share what they do and how to get involved.

There's something for the whole family, with activities for kids and two raffles: one supporting COPE and one supporting the Worker's Memorial. Every meal comes with a raffle ticket for the COPE drawing.

Adults: $15 | Kids 12 & under: $10 | Beer: 2 for $15

Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
$10-15
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Boise Central Labor Council
https://idahoafl-cio.org/boiseclc

Artist Group Info

alexandramwalker.11@gmail.com
Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
500 S Walnut St
Boise , Idaho 83712