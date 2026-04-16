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Boise City-wide Rechargeable Device and Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Drive

Boise City-wide Rechargeable Device and Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Drive

Bring your old rechargeable devices and lithium-ion batteries to Boise's city-wide recycling collection drive on Saturday, April 25, hosted by local Rotary Clubs in partnership with public high schools. Accepted items include cell phones, cordless tools, electric toothbrushes, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more. Proper recycling prevents fires and recovers valuable materials like lithium and cobalt for reuse. Free drive-up collection stations will be at Boise HS (front steps off Washington St), Borah HS (NE front corner of campus), Capital HS (off Goddard St near tennis courts), and Timberline HS (bus driveway off Apple St) from 9am-12pm.

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3586830-0?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Saturday April 25, 2026 at 09:00 - 12:00

Venue details: Capital High School, 8055 West Goddard Road, Boise, Idaho, 83704, United States

Category: Community | Local / Community

Capital High School - ID
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Boise,ID
2086310227
fredreed3415@gmail.com
Capital High School - ID
8055 West Goddard Road
Boise, Idaho 83704