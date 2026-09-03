Boise Comic Arts Festival XIV

Celebrate Comics, Cosplay, Graphic Novels, and Pop Culture!

Level up your fandom at the Boise Comic Arts Festival, now in its 14th year! Meet comic creators, discover amazing graphic novels, join hands-on workshops, and celebrate everything from superheroes and manga to indie comics. There's even a cosplay contest!

Whether you're an artist, a reader, or just love comic culture, this free festival is the perfect place to get inspired and connect with fellow fans.

Family-friendly and free to attend. No registration is required.