Boise Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2026

Halloween night is all about letting loose, dressing up, and seeing where the night takes you. Join the Official Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, October 31, 2026, for a night of drinks, dancing, costumes, and unforgettable encounters across some of the city's hottest bars.

Whether you're coming with friends, meeting new people, or hoping to catch the eye of that sexy vampire, mysterious stranger, or unforgettable costume of the night, this is where Halloween memories are made. Expect packed venues, festive drink specials, lively crowds, and a party atmosphere that keeps getting better with every stop.

From flirty conversations at the bar to dance-floor moments you'll be talking about long after Halloween is over, there's no better way to celebrate than surrounded by hundreds of fellow crawlers ready for a night of fun.

Tickets are already selling, and Halloween events are known to reach capacity as the big night approaches. Grab yours now, gather your crew, and secure your place before prices rise or spots disappear.

Put on your best costume, bring your best energy, and get ready for a Halloween night full of drinks, dancing, and possibilities.

What's included with the Boise Halloween Bar Crawl?

Your ticket to the Boise Official Halloween Bar Crawl includes drinks, free entry, exclusive Halloween specials, and a free after party as you bar hop through participating venues.

Free entry into participating bars

Free after party at a participating venue

Halloween-themed drink specials

Food specials at select venues

Professional photographer on site

Pubcrawls.com branded wristband

Digital bar crawl map access

High-energy Halloween atmosphere

Why this is one of the best Halloween events

This crawl brings together locals and visitors for a high-energy Halloween celebration featuring multiple bars, included drinks, exclusive specials, and a free after party - all within a walkable nightlife experience.

With incredible costumes, buzzing venues, and a massive crowd, it's consistently one of the most anticipated Halloween bar crawls of the year.

Event Details

Location: 10 Barrrel Brewing Boise

Date: Saturday, October 31st, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Check-in Information: Check-in begins at 10 Barrrel Brewing Boise between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, where you'll receive your wristband granting access to participating bars, included drinks, and Halloween drink specials.

See here for more Boise bar crawls!

Important Info

Must be 21+ to participate

All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges

Participating bars and specials subject to change

Wristband required for entry and specials

Need help?

Contact us: Our 24/7 support team is here to help

Email info@pubcrawls.com for ticket questions, event details, or assistance

Don't miss Boise's biggest Halloween party of 2026!

Grab your tickets now and make this Halloween night unforgettable.

Disclaimer: Must be 21 years or older to participate in our events. All participating bars and their food or drink specials may be subject to change at the venue's discretion. Free tickets do not include any beverages, shots, promotional items or supplies provided as part of the paid bar crawl. Must present your ticket at check in before check in time ends to receive your wristband. All sales are final no returns, refunds or exchanges for services once purchased.

Prices:

General Admission :: Check-in 10 Barrel Brewing Boise 3pm-7pm: USD 14.99,

Group of 4: USD 10.99

Category: Community | Bars / Pubs

Date and Time: Saturday October 31, 2026 at 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Venue details: 10 Barrel Brewing Boise, 826 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States