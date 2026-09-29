Boise Public Library Pokémon League

Come and play the Pokémon Trading Card Game with other Pokémon enthusiasts!

A Pokémon League provides a nearby place for you to get together with other fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and have some fun.

Using your own cards (we will have some decks to borrow), you can play, trade, and even earn cool prizes! The best part is that you can do all this with other Pokémon players who love collecting and playing just as much as you do.

*This program is for fans age 8 and up.