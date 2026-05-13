The Bailey Glasser Boise Twilight Criterium, celebrating 39 consecutive years of crit racing in Boise, is excited to welcome thousands of racers and spectators to downtown Boise on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Presented by Lactalis, the longstanding Bailey Glasser Boise Twilight Criterium is proud to be part of the American Criterium Cup (ACC) series, which brings together the fastest riders and teams in the country (and beyond) to compete for a combined series purse split evenly between women’s and men’s fields.

The ACC highlights the top 6 iconic criterium races through 6 different states in the US.

In addition to a day of men’s and women’s professional cycling road races, local fans can expect an enhanced ICCU FAN EXPO park opening at 1:00pm, with a local and regional beverage garden, vendors, food trucks, activities, and the best view of the races!

Back this year prior to the Opening Ceremony – join us in a one-mile fun run on the course, benefitting Girls On The Run (pre-registration required).

Learn more about both of these opportunities on the specific drop downs under ‘event details’.

The full day of racing will begin at 11:00am with the family favorite Kids’ Ride, fueled by Lactalis. The ride starts in front of the Idaho State Capitol and follows the same course that professionals, Olympians, and Paralympians race on. (Registration opening soon)

Schedule (subject to change slightly, so check the website)

10:00am: Kids Ride Registration Opens

11:00am: Kids Ride, Fueled by Lactalis

12:15pm: Junior Race

1:00pm: ICCU Fan Expo Opens

1:00pm: Cat 4/Novice

2:00pm: Masters 35+ Cat 1/2/3

3:00pm: Women 3/4

3:45pm: Men 2/3

4:00pm: Twilight Criterium VIP tent opens

5:15pm: Girls on the Run 1 Mile Run

5:45pm: OPENING CEREMONY

6:15pm: Womens Pro 1/2

7:45pm: Mens Pro 1/2

9:10pm: Awards Ceremony

*Please note: all crosswalks will be CLOSED THE LAST 25 MINUTES OF THE MEN’S PRO RACE. Join the Locked-out Lounge located outside corner 1!