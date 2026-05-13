Register your kids (3-10 years old) of all ability levels to take part in the Boise Twilight Criterium Kids Ride with Kristin Armstrong, fueled by Lactalis. The ride starts in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building and follows portions of the same closed criterium course that professionals and Olympians race on!

The Kids Ride will start at 11:15 am and be conducted in the following age group waves:

3-4 years (1/2 lap) – scoot bikes are allowed

5-6 years (1-lap)

7-8 years (1-lap)

9-10 years (2-laps)

Volunteers from Lactalis and a local cycling club will be on the course to ensure all kids safely complete the course and return to their responsible adult party at the finish. Matching identifiers will be given to each child participant and their parent/guardian at check-in.

Everyone MUST have a helmet and a bike to ride in the race!

The named adult parent/guardian who is physically present at the event must be the same adult parent/guardian who is named on the registration form.

REMINDERS: Children must wear a helmet to participate. Please bring a water bottle.