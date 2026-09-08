Boo at the Zoo presented by Delta Dental of Idaho
Boo at the Zoo presented by Delta Dental of Idaho
Zoo Boise's family-friendly, daytime Halloween weekend!
Trick or treat candy stations, costume contests for all, vendors, face painting, special Halloween-themed treats for the zoo animals, and more.
Normal admissions prices. Free for current Zoo Boise members.
Saturday, October 24 AND Sunday, October 25.
10AM – 5PM, last admission at 4PM.
Zoo Boise
12-15
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org