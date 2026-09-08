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Boo at the Zoo presented by Delta Dental of Idaho

Boo at the Zoo presented by Delta Dental of Idaho

Zoo Boise's family-friendly, daytime Halloween weekend!
Trick or treat candy stations, costume contests for all, vendors, face painting, special Halloween-themed treats for the zoo animals, and more.

Normal admissions prices. Free for current Zoo Boise members.

Saturday, October 24 AND Sunday, October 25.
10AM – 5PM, last admission at 4PM.

Zoo Boise
12-15
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org
https://zooboise.org/
Zoo Boise
355 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
2086087760
jagosta@cityofboise.org
zooboise.org