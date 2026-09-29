The best family Halloween event in town! Trick or treat candy stations, costume contests for all ages, face painting, vendors, special Halloween-themed treats for the zoo animals, and more await the entire family on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25 for Boo at the Zoo, presented by Delta Dental of Idaho.

Normal admissions prices apply. Free for current Zoo Boise members.

Last admission is at 4PM on both days.

We will have two gates open for the event: the main entrance and a secondary entry/exit on the northeast side of the zoo near the Julia Davis Park tennis courts. (See the map below.)

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🎃 Volunteer for the event! Help with candy stations, face painting, or the costume contest! Must be 13 years of age or older. Various shifts available.

Last day to sign up is Wednesday, October 21. Email with any questions.