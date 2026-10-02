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Boo to You Trunk or Treat

Boo to You Trunk or Treat

Join Family Advocates for a fun-filled evening at our Trunk or Treat!

Bring the whole family and enjoy a festive evening featuring decorated trunks, candy, games and activities, a pumpkin patch, and plenty of Halloween fun. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes.

Admission is FREE, and all are welcome!

Family Advocates Office
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Family Advocates Office
9777 W Chinden Blvd
Garden City, Idaho 83714
https://www.familyadvocates.org/