Boo to You Trunk or Treat
Boo to You Trunk or Treat
Join Family Advocates for a fun-filled evening at our Trunk or Treat!
Bring the whole family and enjoy a festive evening featuring decorated trunks, candy, games and activities, a pumpkin patch, and plenty of Halloween fun. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes.
Admission is FREE, and all are welcome!
Family Advocates Office
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Family Advocates Office
9777 W Chinden BlvdGarden City, Idaho 83714