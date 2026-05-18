Book Release for In The Arms of Mountains: A Memoir of Land, Love & Queer Resistance in Red America
Book Release for In The Arms of Mountains: A Memoir of Land, Love & Queer Resistance in Red America
Cole (Nicole) LeFavour, in partnership with Rediscovered Books, presents a book launch party. Come mingle and join Cole in conversation with Jessica Holmes, writer and founder of Story Story Night. In the Arms of Mountains: Memoir of Land Love and Queer Resistance in Red America is a story of deep love for land and people.
“So inspiring. So moving… One doesn’t need to be queer to feel seen, heard, and empowered.” —Carole King, singer, songwriter, activist, and author of A Natural Woman, a memoir.
“A fierce, earnest portrait of rural queer life that insists on beauty, resistance, and wholeness in places America too often overlooks.” —Willie Carver Jr., author of Gay Poems for Red States.
Idaho Film Society
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
With Rediscovered Books
(208) 376-4229
Artist Group Info
Cole LeFavour
air@4idaho.org
Idaho Film Society
1212 W Bannock StreetBoise, Idaho 83709