Book Release for In The Arms of Mountains: A Memoir of Land, Love & Queer Resistance in Red America

Cole (Nicole) LeFavour, in partnership with Rediscovered Books, presents a book launch party. Come mingle and join Cole in conversation with Jessica Holmes, writer and founder of Story Story Night. In the Arms of Mountains: Memoir of Land Love and Queer Resistance in Red America is a story of deep love for land and people.

“So inspiring. So moving… One doesn’t need to be queer to feel seen, heard, and empowered.” —Carole King, singer, songwriter, activist, and author of A Natural Woman, a memoir.

“A fierce, earnest portrait of rural queer life that insists on beauty, resistance, and wholeness in places America too often overlooks.” —Willie Carver Jr., author of Gay Poems for Red States.