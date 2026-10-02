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Book Talk for Adults

Book Talk for Adults

What have you been reading lately? Is there a book you’ve been loving that you’re dying to talk about? Is there a series you’re thinking of starting but would like feedback from fellow readers before you start? Any and all topics of book discussion are welcome! This event is open to adults only.

Every 2nd and 4th Monday, from 2 – 3 pm

Troy Community Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Troy Community Library
402 S Main St, Troy, ID 83871
Troy, Idaho 83871