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BOSCO Open Studios Tour

BOSCO Open Studios Tour

Join the Boise Open Studios Collective Organization (BOSCO) for its 2026 Artist Open Studios Tour. Over the first two weekends in October, 100 local artists throughout the Treasure Valley will open their creative spaces to the public, offering a unique opportunity to step inside working studios. learn abut their creative process, and connect directly with the artists. Now celebrating its 24th year, this beloved community event is free and family friendly, welcoming art enthusiasts, collectors, and curious visitors alike. An online map of participating artist is available at boiseopenstudios.com. We hope to see you there.

All over the Treasure Valley
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Boise Open Studios Collective Organization
2089891280
boiseopenstudios@gmail.com
https//:boiseopenstudios.com
All over the Treasure Valley
https://boiseopenstudios.com/