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Breakfast with Santa at Zoo Boise

Breakfast with Santa at Zoo Boise

Have a holly and jolly morning at Zoo Boise for Breakfast with Santa, presented by Craig Swapp & Associates! Get treated to a buffet breakfast, personal time with Santa Claus, kids craft time, an animal experience, and more. Then you'll have the rest of the day to explore the zoo!

Zoo Boise
Every week through Dec 12, 2026.
Saturday: 08:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org
https://zooboise.org/
Zoo Boise
355 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
2086087760
jagosta@cityofboise.org
zooboise.org