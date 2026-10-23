Breakfast with Santa at Zoo Boise
Breakfast with Santa at Zoo Boise
Have a holly and jolly morning at Zoo Boise for Breakfast with Santa, presented by Craig Swapp & Associates! Get treated to a buffet breakfast, personal time with Santa Claus, kids craft time, an animal experience, and more. Then you'll have the rest of the day to explore the zoo!
Zoo Boise
Every week through Dec 12, 2026.
Saturday: 08:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Saturday: 08:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Supported By
Friends of Zoo Boise
(208) 608-7760
cderoin@cityofboise.org