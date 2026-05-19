Calling all gearheads, mountain lovers, and style seekers!

Join us for the inaugural Brundage AutoShow; a mountain car show that celebrates everything from high-end makes to local rat rods. Enjoy live music, fresh mountain air, and a wide range of incredible vehicles on display!

Whether you’re an automotive aficionado or just love great views, good vibes, and shiny machines, this event is for you. Come show off your ride or just come soak it all in! Don’t forget the fam – the kids zone will be in full force with face paint and lawn games!

Parking for the Brundage AutoShow will be available on a first come, first served basis. Cars that plan to stay for the full duration of the show are welcome to park on the grass, while our paved loop is reserved for vehicles that sit lower to the ground and need a smoother surface. For participants who would rather not drive on the grass, parking in the lot will also be available with two designated rows. While we encourage everyone to stay for the entire event to enjoy the music, awards, and mountain atmosphere, participants are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the day.