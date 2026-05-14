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BSPR: Another Round at Boise Brewing!

BSPR: Another Round at Boise Brewing!

Boise State Public Radio’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter Murphy Woodhouse will be the featured speaker at the next edition of Another Round, hosted again by our friends at Boise Brewing from 6-8pm Thursday, May 28. Murphy will be discussing the well-underway 2026 wildfire season. As a former member of a federal Type 1 handcrew, Murphy brings a great deal of personal experience to his in-depth fire reporting.

Boise Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Boise State Public Radio
208-426-3668
boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu
boisestatepublicradio.org

Artist Group Info

bethanytaylor1@boisestate.edu
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-342-7655
info@boisebrewing.com
boisebrewing.com