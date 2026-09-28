Join us for a night that’s equal parts comical, dazzling, and a whole lot of chaotic interactive fun at Burlesque in the Basement! Bring your friends, snag a table, and prepare for an evening filled with silly & captivating burlesque, singing performances, and cheeky entertainment!

Burlesque by Vera Holiday, Aiden Antras, and Lucy La Peche

Singing by Bobbi Marie

Hosted by stand-up comedian Krystal Moore

October 9th

Doors at 8pm Show at 9pm

$20 - $30 in Adv (+21)

www.femmevonfollies.com

Trinket exchange at the door!

Table-side service by Solid

Liquid Laughs Underground: 405 S 8th St. Boise, ID 83702

https://www.femmevonfollies.com/store/p/burlesque-in-the-basement

