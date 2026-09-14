Bust-A-Gut
Bust-A-Gut
Do you love horror & laughing out loud? This bespoke comedy/horror show is for you! From Beyond Film Fest's Ian Brimberry teams up with Moore Productions for this night of short horror films, standup comedy, and friends at liquid Laughs Underground... we all float down here.
Featured Comedians:
Krystal Moore
Dustin Chalifoux
Tanya Cope
Greg Sisco
Featured Horror Shorts:
Crow Hand
Gwilliam
Guts
Death Metal
Poppa
Party Demon
The Ghost And His Unfortunate But Phenomenal Tale
Liquid Laughs Underground
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Krystal Moore
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com