Bust-A-Gut

Do you love horror & laughing out loud? This bespoke comedy/horror show is for you! From Beyond Film Fest's Ian Brimberry teams up with Moore Productions for this night of short horror films, standup comedy, and friends at liquid Laughs Underground... we all float down here.

Featured Comedians:

Krystal Moore

Dustin Chalifoux

Tanya Cope

Greg Sisco

Featured Horror Shorts:

Crow Hand

Gwilliam

Guts

Death Metal

Poppa

Party Demon

The Ghost And His Unfortunate But Phenomenal Tale