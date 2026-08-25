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Bust-A-Gut

Bust-A-Gut

Part short horror films, part comedy show... Bust-A-Gut!

Do you love horror & laughing out loud? This bespoke comedy/horror show is for you! From Beyond Film Fest's Ian Brimberry teams up with Moore Productions for this night of short horror films, standup comedy, and friends.

Featured Comedians:

Krystal Moore
Dustin Chalifoux
Tanya Cope
Greg Sisco

Featured Horror Shorts:

Crow Hand
Gwilliam
Guts
Death Metal
Poppa
Party Demon
The Ghost And His Unfortunate But Phenomenal Tale

Liquid Laughs Underground
$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
https://thekrystalmoore.com/

Artist Group Info

Krystal Moore
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
www.thekrystalmoore.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com
https://solidboise.com/events-comedy