Bust-A-Gut
Bust-A-Gut
Part short horror films, part comedy show... Bust-A-Gut!
Do you love horror & laughing out loud? This bespoke comedy/horror show is for you! From Beyond Film Fest's Ian Brimberry teams up with Moore Productions for this night of short horror films, standup comedy, and friends.
Featured Comedians:
Krystal Moore
Dustin Chalifoux
Tanya Cope
Greg Sisco
Featured Horror Shorts:
Crow Hand
Gwilliam
Guts
Death Metal
Poppa
Party Demon
The Ghost And His Unfortunate But Phenomenal Tale
Liquid Laughs Underground
$20
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Krystal Moore
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com