Part short horror films, part comedy show... Bust-A-Gut!

Do you love horror & laughing out loud? This bespoke comedy/horror show is for you! From Beyond Film Fest's Ian Brimberry teams up with Moore Productions for this night of short horror films, standup comedy, and friends.

Featured Comedians:

Krystal Moore

Dustin Chalifoux

Tanya Cope

Greg Sisco

Featured Horror Shorts:

Crow Hand

Gwilliam

Guts

Death Metal

Poppa

Party Demon

The Ghost And His Unfortunate But Phenomenal Tale