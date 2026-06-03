Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA & More

⭐ Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Boise. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Queen vs. ABBA at The Egyptian Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight.

This is a tribute concert experience. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the artist, their estate, or official representatives.

General Info

📍 Venue: The Egyptian Theatre

📅 Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

⏳ Duration: 60 minutes. Doors open 45 minutes before the show. No entry once it starts.

👤 Age requirement: 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult

♿ Accessibility: this venue is ADA compliant

❓ View the FAQs for this event here

🪑 Seating is assigned on a first come first served basis in each zone

🕯️ If you would like to book a private concert or buy regular tickets for a large group (+30 people), click here

🎻 Check out all the Candlelight concerts in Boise

🎁 To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here

Tentative Program

Dancing Queen - ABBA

SOS - ABBA

Money, Money, Money - ABBA

Voulez Vous - ABBA

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

I Want to Break Free - Queen

Killer Queen - Queen

Waterloo - ABBA

Super Trouper - ABBA

Mamma Mia - ABBA

Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

We Will Rock You - Queen

We Are the Champions - Queen

Gimme Gimme Gimme - ABBA

Performers

String Quartet - Listeso - Boise