Career day & Kids Market
Career day & Kids Market
Career Day & Kids Market at The Children's Museum! 🌟
Start outside with a market in our parking lot (run entirely by kids ages 5-17), then head inside to meet real professionals and explore exciting careers! It's hands-on learning, career discovery, and fun all in one amazing day!
July 18th, 10 am-2 pm
✨ Kids' market outside: FREE
✨ Career exploration inside: Regular admission ($13/person - discounts available!)
The Children's Museum of Idaho
0-13
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
Artist Group Info
Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org