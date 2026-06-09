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Career day & Kids Market

Career day & Kids Market

Career Day & Kids Market at The Children's Museum! 🌟

Start outside with a market in our parking lot (run entirely by kids ages 5-17), then head inside to meet real professionals and explore exciting careers! It's hands-on learning, career discovery, and fun all in one amazing day!

July 18th, 10 am-2 pm

✨ Kids' market outside: FREE
✨ Career exploration inside: Regular admission ($13/person - discounts available!)

The Children's Museum of Idaho
0-13
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
http://www.cmidaho.org

Artist Group Info

Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
https://www.cmidaho.org