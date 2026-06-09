Career Day & Kids Market at The Children's Museum! 🌟

Start outside with a market in our parking lot (run entirely by kids ages 5-17), then head inside to meet real professionals and explore exciting careers! It's hands-on learning, career discovery, and fun all in one amazing day!

July 18th, 10 am-2 pm

✨ Kids' market outside: FREE

✨ Career exploration inside: Regular admission ($13/person - discounts available!)

