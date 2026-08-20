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Cast & Connect — A Fly Fishing Fundraiser

Cast & Connect — A Fly Fishing Fundraiser

Grab your fly rod and join Idaho's fly-fishing community at SpringHouse at the Merc in Hidden Springs for Cast & Connect — an afternoon of casting, raffles, and river time fun, raising funds to complete Currents of Courage, a documentary in production now about seven Idaho men battling cancer who found brotherhood on the water at an Idaho2Fly fly fishing retreat.

Schedule of Events:
‍ ‍• 3:30 PM — Fly Casting 101 Clinicw/Michael Elsden, FFI Certified Fly Casting Instructor
• 4:00 – 5:00 PM — $10 One-on-One Casting Lessons w/varius casting instructors every 15 minutes
‍ ‍ • 5:00, 6:00, 7:00 PM — Film Sneak Peek, plus behind-the-scenes footage

Cold brews | Outdoor pizza | Drifts Boats | Family fun for all ages

Springhouse at the Merc
03:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wilderness Voice Project
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
wildernessvoiceproject.com

Artist Group Info

Christen Skinner
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
https://www.wildernessvoiceproject.com/about
Springhouse at the Merc
5892 W Hidden Springs Dr
Boise, Idaho 83714
208-229-4700
davidnehmer57@gmail.com
https://springhousemerc.com