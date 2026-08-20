Cast & Connect — A Fly Fishing Fundraiser
Cast & Connect — A Fly Fishing Fundraiser
Grab your fly rod and join Idaho's fly-fishing community at SpringHouse at the Merc in Hidden Springs for Cast & Connect — an afternoon of casting, raffles, and river time fun, raising funds to complete Currents of Courage, a documentary in production now about seven Idaho men battling cancer who found brotherhood on the water at an Idaho2Fly fly fishing retreat.
Schedule of Events:
• 3:30 PM — Fly Casting 101 Clinicw/Michael Elsden, FFI Certified Fly Casting Instructor
• 4:00 – 5:00 PM — $10 One-on-One Casting Lessons w/varius casting instructors every 15 minutes
• 5:00, 6:00, 7:00 PM — Film Sneak Peek, plus behind-the-scenes footage
Cold brews | Outdoor pizza | Drifts Boats | Family fun for all ages
Springhouse at the Merc
03:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wilderness Voice Project
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Christen Skinner
wildernessvoiceproject@gmail.com
Springhouse at the Merc
5892 W Hidden Springs DrBoise, Idaho 83714
208-229-4700
davidnehmer57@gmail.com