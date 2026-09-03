Ceramics Exhibition: Illuminated by Fire

A ceramics exhibition bringing together local artists and works from the Surel's Place private collection of contemporary Israeli ceramics, which we are showing for the first time. The Israeli ceramics were donated to Surel's Place at the end of the tour exhibition "From the Melting Pot Into the Fire," a groundbreaking 2008–2010 contemporary Israeli ceramics exhibition that toured North American venues like the Gardiner Museum in Toronto and the Mint Museum in Charlotte, NC. Curated by Marek Cecula, it featured dozens of Israeli artists. Two of these works will be on display.

Featuring works by:

Kelly Cox

Rolland Fletcher

Laurie Goldstein

Eric Mullis

Angela Neiwert

Samuel L Paden

Ada Yoels

Clementine Zenner

Full Schedule:

Thursday, September 25th, 5:30pm-8:30pm: Opening

Friday, September 26th: by appointment. Email info@surelsplace.org

Saturday, September 26th, 10am-1:00pm: Gallery Hours

Sunday, September 27th, 10am - 1:00pm: Gallery Hours

Friday, October 2nd, 5:30pm - 9:30pm: First Friday

