Chalk the Block

ARTISTS NEEDED. Create colorful designs to the theme “Once Upon a Sidewalk”, categories for all ages, including a non competitive category for ages 6 and under.

Preregistration is free and required at www.caldwellfinearts.org/chalktheblock or email at info@caldwellfinearts.org

Entrants are supplied at the Caldwell Fine Arts booth with basic chalk, but are welcome to bring their own chalk including spray chalk, masking tape, brushes, and water. Pillows, blankets, cardboard for sitting or kneeling is recommended.

Enjoy a creative morning during the Indian Creek Festival in beautiful Downtown Caldwell.