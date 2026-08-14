Chalk the Block at the Indian Creek Festival

Join the Chalk Art Competition at Indian Creek Festival!

Celebrate community, creativity, and color at this year’s Indian Creek Festival with our annual sidewalk chalk competition! The 2026 theme is “Once Upon a Sidewalk”. Interpret it your way and show off your artistic flair.

This event is open to all ages, with prize categories for Child (5–8), Youth (9–12), Teen (13–18) Adult (19+), and Team entries. There’s also a non-competitive space just for little artists under 6.

Not the chalking type? You can still take part by voting for the People’s Choice Award between 1 PM and 8 PM on competition day. Your vote could help someone win $100!

This event is part of Indian Creek Festival but is produced by Caldwell Fine Arts