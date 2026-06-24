Chip Race Car Challenge
Chip Race Car Challenge
A design challenge where teens build and race cars using LittleBits and recyclables, promoting teamwork, creativity, and an understanding of semiconductor technology. Hosted by Boise State's Institute for Microelectronics Education and Research. Registration required. Ages 12-17
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com