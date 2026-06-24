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Chip Race Car Challenge

Chip Race Car Challenge

A design challenge where teens build and race cars using LittleBits and recyclables, promoting teamwork, creativity, and an understanding of semiconductor technology. Hosted by Boise State's Institute for Microelectronics Education and Research. Registration required. Ages 12-17

Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com