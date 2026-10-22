Chobani Wellness Park Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Join the City of Twin Falls and Chobani at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for the grand opening of the Chobani Wellness Park at the new Canyon Trail Junction located at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive. Tour the new parks, see live demonstrations, and more! RSVP here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ZgoBXuXzx0CJHMlU3QW_icptdNNhLVRJhu6QHlN7kopUMlc3SEhNU0VBWTEwQU1GS01DNUo5VDFOWC4u&fbclid=IwY2xjawVHcuJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMTRBZ2ZXT3JmM3hKZlRHcEZzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeEMOVx4oF8lXck33j7OhFXhE_jN0QLj4YoWd9eQERkHoNd-yToKXtkXmbtpY_aem_F-7R4WwHZPzvbLw8UZsYzg