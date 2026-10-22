Chobani Wellness Park Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Chobani Wellness Park Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Join the City of Twin Falls and Chobani at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for the grand opening of the Chobani Wellness Park at the new Canyon Trail Junction located at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive. Tour the new parks, see live demonstrations, and more! RSVP here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ZgoBXuXzx0CJHMlU3QW_icptdNNhLVRJhu6QHlN7kopUMlc3SEhNU0VBWTEwQU1GS01DNUo5VDFOWC4u&fbclid=IwY2xjawVHcuJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMTRBZ2ZXT3JmM3hKZlRHcEZzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeEMOVx4oF8lXck33j7OhFXhE_jN0QLj4YoWd9eQERkHoNd-yToKXtkXmbtpY_aem_F-7R4WwHZPzvbLw8UZsYzg
Chobani Wellness Park at the Canyon Rim Trail Junction
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chobani
katieyeatts@redskypr.com
Chobani Wellness Park at the Canyon Rim Trail Junction
Pole Line Road and Eastland DriveTwin Falls, Idaho