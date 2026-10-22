© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chobani Wellness Park Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Chobani Wellness Park Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Join the City of Twin Falls and Chobani at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for the grand opening of the Chobani Wellness Park at the new Canyon Trail Junction located at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive. Tour the new parks, see live demonstrations, and more! RSVP here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=ZgoBXuXzx0CJHMlU3QW_icptdNNhLVRJhu6QHlN7kopUMlc3SEhNU0VBWTEwQU1GS01DNUo5VDFOWC4u&fbclid=IwY2xjawVHcuJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMTRBZ2ZXT3JmM3hKZlRHcEZzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeEMOVx4oF8lXck33j7OhFXhE_jN0QLj4YoWd9eQERkHoNd-yToKXtkXmbtpY_aem_F-7R4WwHZPzvbLw8UZsYzg

Chobani Wellness Park at the Canyon Rim Trail Junction
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chobani
katieyeatts@redskypr.com
https://www.chobani.com/
Chobani Wellness Park at the Canyon Rim Trail Junction
Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive
Twin Falls, Idaho