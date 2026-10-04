Chris Munch: The Bleshings Tour - Stand-Up Comedy, Oct 25

Chris Munch brings The Bleshings Tour to Boise on Sunday, October 25. Doors at 6 PM, show at 7 PM.

Chris is the actor, comedian and writer behind the characters "Stephen Stephens," "MLM Chad" and the good-hearted southern minister "Pastor Bobby," with millions of views and more than 300,000 followers. He's joined by Adam Bush, a preacher turned comedian fresh off Preacher Lawson's Best Day Ever tour, with a Dry Bar Comedy special streaming now.

The Comedy Lounge is Boise's only full-time comedy club, with free on-site parking two miles from downtown. 18+. Two-drink minimum, with plenty of non-alcoholic options.