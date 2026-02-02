Christmas Live Nativity
Christmas Live Nativity
Come to Bethlehem and See - A live nativity experience
Walk through the streets of Bethlehem
- Free admission and parking
- Live animals and camel
- Art and creche displays
- Live music
- Refreshments
- Food donations accepted for the Islamic Center Food Bank and Idaho Food Bank
Boise North Stake Center
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Boise North Stake Center
8620 W Goddard RdBoise, Idaho 83704