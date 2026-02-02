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Christmas Live Nativity

Christmas Live Nativity

Come to Bethlehem and See - A live nativity experience
Walk through the streets of Bethlehem
- Free admission and parking
- Live animals and camel
- Art and creche displays
- Live music
- Refreshments
- Food donations accepted for the Islamic Center Food Bank and Idaho Food Bank

Boise North Stake Center
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
churchofjesuschrist.org
Boise North Stake Center
8620 W Goddard Rd
Boise, Idaho 83704