City Club Forum - Democracy, Voting, and Confidence in Elections
City Club Forum - Democracy, Voting, and Confidence in Elections
This City Club Forum will examine the state of American democracy, with a focus on voting access, election administration, and public confidence in the integrity of the voting process. A panel of three experts will offer their perspectives on what strengthens trust in elections and where emerging challenges have arisen in this election cycle.
Panelists:
Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane
McKay Cunningham, Graduate Professor and Director, Master of Applied Public Policy, The College of Idaho
Dr. Sam Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University
Moderated by:
Melissa Davlin, Producer/Host, Idaho Reports, Idaho Public Television
Tickets:
Members: $15 coffee only | $45 with lunch
Non-members: $25 coffee only | $55 with lunch
Tables are available for $600, please email neva@cityclubofboise.org
Date & Time: Thursday, October 29th
doors open early at 11:30 AM, program 11:55 - 1:00 PM
Location: The Grove Hotel
245 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702
Our thanks to The Grove Hotel for sponsoring this forum!