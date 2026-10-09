City Club Forum - Democracy, Voting, and Confidence in Elections

This City Club Forum will examine the state of American democracy, with a focus on voting access, election administration, and public confidence in the integrity of the voting process. A panel of three experts will offer their perspectives on what strengthens trust in elections and where emerging challenges have arisen in this election cycle.

Panelists:

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

McKay Cunningham, Graduate Professor and Director, Master of Applied Public Policy, The College of Idaho

Dr. Sam Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University

Moderated by:

Melissa Davlin, Producer/Host, Idaho Reports, Idaho Public Television

Tickets:

Members: $15 coffee only | $45 with lunch

Non-members: $25 coffee only | $55 with lunch

Tables are available for $600, please email neva@cityclubofboise.org

Date & Time: Thursday, October 29th

doors open early at 11:30 AM, program 11:55 - 1:00 PM

Location: The Grove Hotel

245 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702

Our thanks to The Grove Hotel for sponsoring this forum!