© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Meridian Children's Winterland Festival

City of Meridian Children's Winterland Festival

Get ready for a magical holiday experience at the Children's Winterland Festival, sponsored by ICCU and hosted by Meridian Parks & Recreation. This free, fun-filled event is full of creative Christmas crafts, exciting games, and the opportunity to get a photo with Santa! We have two entire rooms filled with fun!

Meridian Homecourt
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Meridian Parks and Recreation
teller@meridiancity.org
www.meridiancity.org
Meridian Homecourt
936 Taylor Ave.
Meridian, Idaho 83642
208-888-3579
recreation@meridiancity.org
https://meridiancity.org/parks/homecourt/