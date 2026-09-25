City of Meridian Children's Winterland Festival
City of Meridian Children's Winterland Festival
Get ready for a magical holiday experience at the Children's Winterland Festival, sponsored by ICCU and hosted by Meridian Parks & Recreation. This free, fun-filled event is full of creative Christmas crafts, exciting games, and the opportunity to get a photo with Santa! We have two entire rooms filled with fun!
Meridian Homecourt
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Parks and Recreation
teller@meridiancity.org
Meridian Homecourt
936 Taylor Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
208-888-3579
recreation@meridiancity.org