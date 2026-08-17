Make your little royal’s holiday unforgettable at Clara’s Tea Party! Step onto the red carpet and enter the magical Land of the Sweets for an experience full of enchantment. Watch your child twirl in a mini ballet lesson, get creative with a holiday craft, enjoy festive face painting, and capture magical photos. Plus, meet a member of the Nutcracker cast up close! Join us before or after the ballet for the ultimate family memory-maker. Don’t miss out… grab your tickets now for a day they’ll remember forever!

