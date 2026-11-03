Clemy's Crew Presents: 2nd Annual Concert for Compassion

Clemy’s Crew will be hosting our 2nd annual benefit concert at Treefort Music Hall featuring music by Sean Hatton & Friends, Andrew Sheppard, Dr. Scott's Electric Hairbrush, and Dad Bod. Come jam with us as we raise critical funds to provide support to Idaho families during tough medical events.

Live Auction, Silent Auction, Raffle & Games

Kids Activities: Face Painting and Balloon Animals

Pizza & Full Bar

Our fundraising goal this year is $100,000.00 to meet the growing need of our constituents. Since our founding in September of 2024 we have supported over 150 families in 14 counties throughout Idaho with one of our four support programs:

Financial Assistance: Household Bills, Funeral Service, Groceries

Travel Assistance: Gas, Hotel, Meals, Air travel

In-Patient Care Packages

Winter Holiday Family Adoption

All proceeds support Clemy's Crew, a 100% volunteer powered nonprofit that provides quick, low barrier, short-term support services for Idaho families with kids in a medical crisis.

