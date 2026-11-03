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Clemy's Crew Presents: 2nd Annual Concert for Compassion

Clemy's Crew Presents: 2nd Annual Concert for Compassion

Clemy’s Crew will be hosting our 2nd annual benefit concert at Treefort Music Hall featuring music by Sean Hatton & Friends, Andrew Sheppard, Dr. Scott's Electric Hairbrush, and Dad Bod. Come jam with us as we raise critical funds to provide support to Idaho families during tough medical events.
Live Auction, Silent Auction, Raffle & Games
Kids Activities: Face Painting and Balloon Animals
Pizza & Full Bar
Our fundraising goal this year is $100,000.00 to meet the growing need of our constituents. Since our founding in September of 2024 we have supported over 150 families in 14 counties throughout Idaho with one of our four support programs:
Financial Assistance: Household Bills, Funeral Service, Groceries
Travel Assistance: Gas, Hotel, Meals, Air travel
In-Patient Care Packages
Winter Holiday Family Adoption
All proceeds support Clemy's Crew, a 100% volunteer powered nonprofit that provides quick, low barrier, short-term support services for Idaho families with kids in a medical crisis.

Treefort Music Hall
15.00
04:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Clemy's Crew, INC.
info@clemyscrew.org
www.clemyscrew.org

Artist Group Info

Sean Hatton Band
SeanHatton51@gmail.com
https://www.seanhattonmusic.com/
Treefort Music Hall
333 S. Capitol BLVD
Boise, Idaho 83702
info@treefortmusichall.com
treefortmusichall.com