Clemy's Crew Presents: 2nd Annual Concert for Compassion
Clemy's Crew Presents: 2nd Annual Concert for Compassion
Clemy’s Crew will be hosting our 2nd annual benefit concert at Treefort Music Hall featuring music by Sean Hatton & Friends, Andrew Sheppard, Dr. Scott's Electric Hairbrush, and Dad Bod. Come jam with us as we raise critical funds to provide support to Idaho families during tough medical events.
Live Auction, Silent Auction, Raffle & Games
Kids Activities: Face Painting and Balloon Animals
Pizza & Full Bar
Our fundraising goal this year is $100,000.00 to meet the growing need of our constituents. Since our founding in September of 2024 we have supported over 150 families in 14 counties throughout Idaho with one of our four support programs:
Financial Assistance: Household Bills, Funeral Service, Groceries
Travel Assistance: Gas, Hotel, Meals, Air travel
In-Patient Care Packages
Winter Holiday Family Adoption
All proceeds support Clemy's Crew, a 100% volunteer powered nonprofit that provides quick, low barrier, short-term support services for Idaho families with kids in a medical crisis.