Coco Montrese in Boise

The diva has entered the chat — and she is NOT playing with you.

Coco Montrese is taking over the Balcony Stage on June 19th, and if that name just sent a chill down your spine, good. You already know what's coming.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5. All Stars 2. Lip Sync Assassin on All Stars 6. This Queen does not show up to play — she shows up to SLAY, and she's bringing the full dancing, twirling, diva experience straight to Boise this summer.

And she won't be alone. Joining her are the powerhouse local legends:

Mxstress Delicious

Rachel Lee Motivated

Cyraphina Thunderpussy

Tucker Wright

Each serving not one — but TWO showstopping numbers. This is not a show. This is an event!!!

Meet & Greet before the show

Tickets going FAST

June 19th | Show at 8PM

Don't you DARE let Coco take that stage without you in the audience.

cocoinboise.eventbrite.com

